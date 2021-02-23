3-Ingredient Green Goddess White Bean Salad

Bagged salad and slaw blends are great shortcut ingredients for adding variety without needing to wash and chop lots of different vegetables. Toss a kale-and-broccoli slaw mix with canned white beans and yogurt-based green goddess dressing for a crunchy main-dish salad in minutes.

Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.
EatingWell.com, February 2021

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
High-Protein
Vegetarian
Ingredients

Directions

  • Toss slaw mix with beans.

  • Add dressing and toss to coat.

To make ahead

Refrigerate salad (Step 1) for up to 1 day. Toss with dressing just before eating.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 2 cups
Per Serving:
362 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 12mg; sodium 897mg; carbohydrates 46g; dietary fiber 14g; protein 18g; sugars 9g; vitamin a iu 2931IU.
