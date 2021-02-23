3-Ingredient Roasted Red Pepper Soup with Chickpeas

Rating: Unrated

Boxed blended soups are the perfect canvas for simple stir-ins to make them more substantial and satisfying. Here, roasted red pepper soup is jazzed up with canned chickpeas and fresh baby spinach for a fast, comforting meal.

Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.
EatingWell.com, February 2021

Gallery

Credit: Carolyn A. Hodges, RD

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
High-Protein
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring roasted red pepper soup to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium heat.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in chickpeas and baby spinach; simmer until the spinach just wilts, about 1 minute.

  • Serve topped with freshly cracked black pepper, if desired.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 2 cups
Per Serving:
424 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 20mg; sodium 1087mg; carbohydrates 65g; dietary fiber 12g; protein 21g; sugars 29g; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 5929IU.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 02/25/2021