3-Ingredient Roasted Red Pepper Soup with Chickpeas
Boxed blended soups are the perfect canvas for simple stir-ins to make them more substantial and satisfying. Here, roasted red pepper soup is jazzed up with canned chickpeas and fresh baby spinach for a fast, comforting meal.
EatingWell.com, February 2021
To make ahead
Refrigerate for up to 1 day.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: about 2 cups
Per Serving:
424 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 20mg; sodium 1087mg; carbohydrates 65g; dietary fiber 12g; protein 21g; sugars 29g; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 5929IU.