Trinidadian Pelau with Chicken

Place brown sugar in a large heavy pot. Cook over medium heat, tilting the pan to redistribute it occasionally, until it melts and starts to caramelize, about 3 minutes. (Take care not to let the sugar burn.) Add chicken and stir to coat. Add coconut milk, water, carrots, salt and pepper; bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook until the chicken is cooked through, about 20 minutes.