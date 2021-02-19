Trinidadian Pelau with Chicken

Maya Feller, M.S., RD, CDN, of Brooklyn-based Maya Feller Nutrition, recommends this cost-conscious recipe to clients looking to prepare satisfying, nutritious meals at home. “Pelau is a hearty dish that can be prepared in big batches and enjoyed over time,” she says.

Maya Feller M.S., RD, CDN
EatingWell Magazine, March 2021

Credit: Leslie Grow

active:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
5
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
High-Protein
Directions

  • Place brown sugar in a large heavy pot. Cook over medium heat, tilting the pan to redistribute it occasionally, until it melts and starts to caramelize, about 3 minutes. (Take care not to let the sugar burn.) Add chicken and stir to coat. Add coconut milk, water, carrots, salt and pepper; bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook until the chicken is cooked through, about 20 minutes.

  • Stir in rice and peas. Cook, covered, until heated through, about 5 minutes.

Serving Size: about 1 2/3 cups
Per Serving:
646 calories; fat 26g; cholesterol 113mg; sodium 752mg; carbohydrates 74g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 28g; sugars 13g; niacin equivalents 10mg; saturated fat 9g; vitamin a iu 4368IU.
