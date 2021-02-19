Trinidadian Pelau with Chicken
Maya Feller, M.S., RD, CDN, of Brooklyn-based Maya Feller Nutrition, recommends this cost-conscious recipe to clients looking to prepare satisfying, nutritious meals at home. “Pelau is a hearty dish that can be prepared in big batches and enjoyed over time,” she says.
EatingWell Magazine, March 2021
Gallery
Credit: Leslie Grow
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: about 1 2/3 cups
Per Serving:
646 calories; fat 26g; cholesterol 113mg; sodium 752mg; carbohydrates 74g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 28g; sugars 13g; niacin equivalents 10mg; saturated fat 9g; vitamin a iu 4368IU.