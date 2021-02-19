Tuna Casserole with Peas

Maya Feller, M.S., RD, CDN, of Brooklyn-based Maya Feller Nutrition, has worked with many low-income families and is well-versed in the realities of putting food on the table that is healthy, tastes good, isn't time-prohibitive and is affordable. "A traditional tuna casserole provides both protein and carbohydrates to keep you full, and is kid-friendly and easy to make," she says about this tuna casserole recipe. (This recipe was part of a feature story, "The Real Cost of Healthy Food," in EatingWell magazine and has not been tested by our Test Kitchen.)

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.
EatingWell Magazine, March 2021

Credit: Leslie Grow | Tuna Casserole with Peas

active:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat over to 375°F. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Bring a large pot of water to a boil.

  • Cook noodles in the pot of boiling water according to package instructions. Drain and rinse under cold running water. Transfer to a large bowl.

  • Add mushroom soup, tuna, onion and peas to the noodles; stir until combined. Scrape the mixture into the prepared baking dish. Combine breadcrumbs and cheese in a medium bowl; sprinkle over the casserole.

  • Bake until bubbly and lightly browned, 20 to 25 minutes.

To make ahead

Prepare through Step 3 and refrigerate for up to 2 days. When starting with a cold assembled casserole, increase baking time by about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
474 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 110mg; sodium 728mg; carbohydrates 61g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 30g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 8mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 734IU.
