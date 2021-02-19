Tuna Casserole with Peas
Maya Feller, M.S., RD, CDN, of Brooklyn-based Maya Feller Nutrition, has worked with many low-income families and is well-versed in the realities of putting food on the table that is healthy, tastes good, isn't time-prohibitive and is affordable. "A traditional tuna casserole provides both protein and carbohydrates to keep you full, and is kid-friendly and easy to make," she says about this tuna casserole recipe. (This recipe was part of a feature story, "The Real Cost of Healthy Food," in EatingWell magazine and has not been tested by our Test Kitchen.)
EatingWell Magazine, March 2021
Gallery
Credit: Leslie Grow | Tuna Casserole with Peas
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Prepare through Step 3 and refrigerate for up to 2 days. When starting with a cold assembled casserole, increase baking time by about 10 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
474 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 110mg; sodium 728mg; carbohydrates 61g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 30g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 8mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 734IU.