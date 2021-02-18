One-Bowl Vegan Chocolate Cake
This one-bowl vegan chocolate cake is rich, sweet and easy to make. It's perfect for special occasions and for the chocolate lover in your life. This tender cake slices best when it's slightly chilled.
Gallery
Credit: Jennifer Causey
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day. Cover and chill. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
297 calories; fat 11g; sodium 207mg; carbohydrates 51g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 2g; sugars 39g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 6g; vitamin a iu 2IU.