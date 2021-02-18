Creamy Corn Casserole with Lime, Chiles & Cilantro

If you like the Mexican corn dish known as esquites, you'll love this creamy corn casserole. Sweet corn and tangy lime brighten up this easy casserole, while serrano chiles and cotija cheese add spice and a salty note to keep everything balanced.

Liv Dansky Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, February 2021

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
10

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat a 7-by-11-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and serranos; cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent and the peppers are softened, about 5 minutes. Add corn and pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until the corn is softened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in lime zest and lime juice.

  • Transfer half of the corn mixture to a blender; add milk. Secure the lid on the blender and remove the center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over the opening. Process on medium speed until mostly smooth, about 15 seconds. (Use caution when blending hot liquids.) Transfer to a large bowl; stir in eggs, cilantro, 3/4 cup sour cream and the remaining corn mixture. Add flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, salt and 1/4 teaspoon chile powder; stir to mix well. Pour into the prepared baking dish.

  • Bake until lightly browned and set, 35 to 40 minutes. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.

  • Combine water and the remaining 1/4 cup sour cream in a small bowl; stir until smooth. Drizzle the mixture over the casserole and sprinkle with cotija and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon chile powder. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.

To make ahead

Refrigerate baked casserole for up to 2 days; reheat, covered, in a 325°F oven.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1/2 cup
Per Serving:
223 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 54mg; sodium 355mg; carbohydrates 31g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 7g; sugars 9g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 516IU.
