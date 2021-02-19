Veggie Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup

Maya Feller, M.S., RD, CDN, of Brooklyn-based Maya Feller Nutrition, upgrades this popular budget-friendly combo. "Adding veggies to a classic sandwich—in this case, broccoli, zucchini and red bell pepper—boosts the nutrient-density of the meal," she says. This recipe was part of a feature story, "The Real Cost of Healthy Food."

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.
EatingWell Magazine, March 2021

Credit: Leslie Grow | Veggie Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup

15 mins
20 mins
4

  • Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat until melted and foamy. Add bell pepper, zucchini and jalapeño; cook, stirring often, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add broccoli and stir to coat. Add ¼ cup water, cover the pan and cook until the broccoli is crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl, draining off water if necessary. Wipe the pan clean.

  • Spread the remaining 2 tablespoons butter over 1 side of each bread slice. Place the bread slices, buttered-side down, in the pan. Divide the vegetables among the bread slices. Top each with a slice of cheese and a bread slice, buttered-side up. Cook over medium heat until the sandwiches are lightly browned and the cheese is melted, 2 to 4 minutes per side. (Cook the sandwiches in batches if they don't all fit in your skillet.)

  • Meanwhile, combine soup and the remaining 1 ⅔ cups water in a medium saucepan; cook  over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until heated through, about 3 minutes. Cut the sandwiches in half and serve with the soup.

1 sandwich & about 1 cup soup
472 calories; fat 21g; cholesterol 51mg; sodium 1075mg; carbohydrates 55g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 17g; sugars 19g; niacin equivalents 5mg; saturated fat 11g; vitamin a iu 3066IU.
