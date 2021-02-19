Veggie Grilled Cheese with Tomato Soup

Spread the remaining 2 tablespoons butter over 1 side of each bread slice. Place the bread slices, buttered-side down, in the pan. Divide the vegetables among the bread slices. Top each with a slice of cheese and a bread slice, buttered-side up. Cook over medium heat until the sandwiches are lightly browned and the cheese is melted, 2 to 4 minutes per side. (Cook the sandwiches in batches if they don't all fit in your skillet.)