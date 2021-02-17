Kale & Strawberry Salad

In this kale and strawberry salad, apple-cider vinegar and mustard flavor the dressing while fresh strawberries offer a touch of sweetness. Creamy herbed goat cheese completes this healthy salad that's perfect for lunch or dinner.

Ali Ramee
EatingWell.com, February 2021

Credit: Greg DuPree

15 mins
15 mins
4
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine kale, 2 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Using your hands, massage the kale until well coated, about 1 minute.

  • Whisk vinegar, mustard, pepper and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the remaining 3 tablespoons oil.

  • Add strawberries, goat cheese and walnuts to the kale; drizzle the dressing over the salad and gently toss to combine.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
301 calories; fat 28g; cholesterol 6mg; sodium 411mg; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 6g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 6g; vitamin a iu 3206IU.
