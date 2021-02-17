Kale & Strawberry Salad
In this kale and strawberry salad, apple-cider vinegar and mustard flavor the dressing while fresh strawberries offer a touch of sweetness. Creamy herbed goat cheese completes this healthy salad that's perfect for lunch or dinner.
EatingWell.com, February 2021
Credit: Greg DuPree
Serving Size: 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
301 calories; fat 28g; cholesterol 6mg; sodium 411mg; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 6g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 6g; vitamin a iu 3206IU.