Meaty shiitake mushrooms and smoked paprika give this vegan bacon its signature taste that's sure to please any bacon lover.

Marianne Williams
EatingWell.com, February 2021

Credit: Greg DuPree

10 mins
50 mins
4
Dairy-Free
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Vegetarian
Vegan
  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and place in the oven while preheating. Whisk tamari (or soy sauce), vinegar, maple syrup, oil, garlic powder, onion powder, cumin and paprika together in a small baking dish. Add mushrooms and toss to coat. Set aside to marinate for 10 minutes, flipping the mushroom slices once halfway through.

  • Carefully place the mushroom slices on the preheated baking sheet and return to the oven. Bake until browned and starting to crisp, about 20 to 25 minutes, stirring and flipping once halfway through to ensure even browning.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

Serving Size: 1/3 cup
Per Serving:
89 calories; fat 4g; sodium 358mg; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 2g; sugars 8g; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin a iu 50IU.
