Blackened Fish Tacos
These blackened fish tacos pack a punch. The blackened fish gets plenty of flavor from herbs and spices, the salsa adds some zing and the cabbage provides a nice raw crunch.
EatingWell.com, February 2021
Gallery
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 2 tacos
Per Serving:
302 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 42mg; sodium 446mg; carbohydrates 34g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 27g; sugars 10g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 463IU.