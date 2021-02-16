Blackened Fish Tacos

Rating: Unrated

These blackened fish tacos pack a punch. The blackened fish gets plenty of flavor from herbs and spices, the salsa adds some zing and the cabbage provides a nice raw crunch.

Liv Dansky
EatingWell.com, February 2021

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Omega-3
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Slice top and bottom ends off oranges; cut off peel and white pith, following the shape of the fruit. Cut orange segments from membrane to remove and roughly chop. Place in a medium bowl. Discard peel, pith and membrane. Stir in onion, cilantro, chile, salt and 1 tablespoon lime juice.

    Advertisement

  • Sprinkle both sides of snapper evenly with Cajun seasoning. Heat oil in a large nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the snapper; cook until golden brown and cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and flake into large pieces using 2 forks. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice.

  • Divide the snapper and cabbage evenly among warm tortillas. Top with the orange salsa. Garnish with additional cilantro, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 2 tacos
Per Serving:
302 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 42mg; sodium 446mg; carbohydrates 34g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 27g; sugars 10g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 463IU.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 02/19/2021