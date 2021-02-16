Fresh Strawberry Margarita

Rating: Unrated

This fresh strawberry margarita is sweet, with a light herbal note from the basil. It's got the classic margarita taste—with the added benefit of fresh strawberries shining through, making it light and very refreshing.

Liv Dansky
EatingWell.com, February 2021

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

Servings:
2
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
Vegan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine sugar and salt on a small plate. Rub lime wedge around rims of 2 old-fashioned glasses. Dip the rims in the sugar mixture until well coated; discard the remaining sugar mixture. Fill the glasses with ice cubes. Set aside.

  • Place strawberries, lime juice and agave in a cocktail shaker. Muddle the strawberries with a wooden spoon handle or a muddler until they're mostly dissolved, 1 to 2 minutes. Add basil and muddle until lightly bruised, about 5 times. Add tequila and orange liqueur; fill the shaker with ice cubes. Cover and shake vigorously until the outside of the shaker feels icy, about 30 seconds. Strain into the prepared glasses. Garnish with additional whole strawberries and basil, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 cocktail
Per Serving:
198 calories; sodium 123mg; carbohydrates 23g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 1g; sugars 19g; vitamin a iu 156IU.
Reviews

Reviews:
