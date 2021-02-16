Fresh Strawberry Margarita

Place strawberries, lime juice and agave in a cocktail shaker. Muddle the strawberries with a wooden spoon handle or a muddler until they're mostly dissolved, 1 to 2 minutes. Add basil and muddle until lightly bruised, about 5 times. Add tequila and orange liqueur; fill the shaker with ice cubes. Cover and shake vigorously until the outside of the shaker feels icy, about 30 seconds. Strain into the prepared glasses. Garnish with additional whole strawberries and basil, if desired.