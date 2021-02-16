Strawberry Bread

Rating: Unrated

This easy strawberry bread uses fresh strawberries and has a sweet oat topping. A lemony drizzle completes this easy quick-bread recipe that's perfect for brunch or an after-dinner treat.

Anna Theoktisto
EatingWell.com, February 2021

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Profile:
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat an 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with baking spray; set aside. Finely mash strawberries in a large bowl with a potato masher. Add egg, 2/3 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup melted butter; whisk to combine. Add all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup whole-wheat flour, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and lemon zest; stir until well combined. Spoon the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Combine oats and the remaining 1/3 cup brown sugar, 3 tablespoons melted butter, 1/2 cup whole-wheat flour, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl; mix with a fork until crumbly. Sprinkle evenly over the batter; press gently to adhere.

  • Bake until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 55 minutes, loosely covering with foil during the final 15 minutes of cook time to prevent over-browning, if needed. Let the bread cool in the pan for 10 minutes. Remove from the pan and let cool completely on a wire rack, about 1 hour.

  • Whisk confectioners' sugar and lemon juice in a small bowl until smooth. Drizzle over the cooled bread.

To make ahead

Store at room temperature for up to 3 days. To freeze, wrap in plastic wrap or foil and place in a plastic freezer bag; seal and freeze for up to 2 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
243 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 33mg; sodium 204mg; carbohydrates 42g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 3g; sugars 24g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 234IU.
Reviews

Reviews:
