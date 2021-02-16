Mini Lemon Curd Tarts

Rating: Unrated

Pucker up with these mini lemon curd tarts! A sweet graham cracker crust pressed into a muffin tin holds the sweet and tangy lemon filling. This easy lemony dessert is perfect for brunch or an after-dinner treat.

Anna Theoktisto
EatingWell.com, February 2021

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Profile:
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Crusts
Filling

Directions

  • To prepare crusts: Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 12-cup muffin tray with paper liners; lightly coat with cooking spray. Combine crumbs, melted butter, 1/4 cup sugar and 3 egg whites in a large bowl; stir until well mixed. Place about 3 heaping tablespoons of the mixture into each muffin cup, firmly pressing into the bottom and up the sides.

    Advertisement

  • Bake until lightly browned and set, about 12 minutes. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let cool completely, about 10 minutes. Remove the crusts from the pan; remove and discard the liners. Place the crusts on a large plate.

  • Meanwhile, prepare filling: Whisk eggs, egg yolks, sugar, butter, lemon zest and lemon juice together in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 5 minutes. Pour the mixture through a fine-mesh strainer into a medium heatproof bowl.

  • Divide the lemon curd among the crusts (about 2 tablespoons each). Cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour.

To make ahead

Refrigerate tarts, covered, for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 tart
Per Serving:
275 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 89mg; sodium 143mg; carbohydrates 33g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 4g; sugars 19g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 7g; vitamin a iu 403IU.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 03/04/2021