Grilled Eggplant Parmesan

Rating: Unrated

The eggplant is tender and cheesy and the sauce is juicy and fresh in this easy grilled eggplant Parmesan recipe. The toasted panko mixture gives this summery dish extra crunch.

Jasmine Smith
EatingWell.com, February 2021

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Brush tomato halves and onion rings evenly with 1 tablespoon oil. Oil the grill grates (see Tip); grill the tomatoes and onions, uncovered, until charred in spots and softened, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board; let stand until cool enough to handle, about 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Peel skin from the tomatoes and gently press the tomatoes to remove seeds; discard skin and seeds. Roughly chop the tomatoes and finely chop the onions; transfer to a medium bowl. Stir in garlic and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cover the bowl to keep warm and set aside.

  • Brush both sides of eggplant planks evenly with 2 tablespoons oil; sprinkle evenly with remaining ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Oil the grates again; grill the eggplant, uncovered, until lightly charred on the bottom, 4 to 5 minutes. Flip and grill, uncovered, until just tender, about 3 minutes. Top the eggplant evenly with mozzarella. Grill, covered, until the cheese melts, about 2 minutes. (The cheese may release some liquid as it melts; tilt the eggplant using a spatula to drain any excess liquid as needed.) Transfer the eggplant to a platter.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add panko; cook, stirring often, until toasted, about 2 minutes. Combine the toasted panko and Parmesan in a small bowl. Using a slotted spoon, spoon the reserved tomato sauce evenly over the eggplant. Sprinkle the panko mixture over sauce. Garnish with basil, if desired.

Tip

To oil a grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 eggplant piece with ⅓ cup sauce
Per Serving:
256 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 24mg; sodium 422mg; carbohydrates 20g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 10g; sugars 10g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 750IU.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 02/11/2021