Grilled Eggplant Parmesan
The eggplant is tender and cheesy and the sauce is juicy and fresh in this easy grilled eggplant Parmesan recipe. The toasted panko mixture gives this summery dish extra crunch.
EatingWell.com, February 2021
Gallery
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tip
To oil a grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 eggplant piece with ⅓ cup sauce
Per Serving:
256 calories; fat 16g; cholesterol 24mg; sodium 422mg; carbohydrates 20g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 10g; sugars 10g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 750IU.