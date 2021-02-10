Grilled Eggplant Parmesan

Brush both sides of eggplant planks evenly with 2 tablespoons oil; sprinkle evenly with remaining ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Oil the grates again; grill the eggplant, uncovered, until lightly charred on the bottom, 4 to 5 minutes. Flip and grill, uncovered, until just tender, about 3 minutes. Top the eggplant evenly with mozzarella. Grill, covered, until the cheese melts, about 2 minutes. (The cheese may release some liquid as it melts; tilt the eggplant using a spatula to drain any excess liquid as needed.) Transfer the eggplant to a platter.