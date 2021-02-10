Grilled Sweet Potato Slices

Grilled sweet potato slices are paired with a spicy, creamy sauce with a hint of smoke. Serve this easy grilled side dish alongside grilled chicken, steak or veggie burgers. (The sweet potato slices are also delicious without sauce or with store-bought condiments like chipotle mayo.)

Karen Rankin
EatingWell.com, February 2021

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill to medium. Combine oil, paprika, cumin and ¼ teaspoon salt in a medium bowl; add sweet potatoes and toss to coat. Combine yogurt, chipotle, lime juice and the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt in a small bowl; set aside.

  • Place sweet potatoes on oiled grill rack (see Tip); grill, uncovered, until grill marks appear on both sides and the sweet potatoes are tender, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a serving platter. Garnish with cilantro (or scallions), if desired; serve with the chipotle sauce.

Tip

To oil a grill rack, oil a folded paper towel, hold it with tongs and rub it over the rack. (Do not use cooking spray on a hot grill.)

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 3-4 slices & 2 tablespoons sauce
Per Serving:
206 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 4mg; sodium 300mg; carbohydrates 32g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 5g; sugars 8g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 21615IU.
Reviews

Reviews:
