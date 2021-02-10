Broccoli-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

The filling in this broccoli-stuffed chicken breast gets its flavor from basil, lemon, garlic and shallot, with a subtle heat from the crushed red pepper. But the best part? The broiled cheese on top. Serve with a side of brown rice for a delicious and healthy dinner.

Liv Dansky
EatingWell.com, February 2021

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
High-Protein
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F with rack in center position. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add shallot; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in broccoli and garlic; cook, stirring often, until the broccoli is bright green and tender, about 3 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl. Add ricotta, basil, lemon zest, 1½ teaspoons lemon juice and crushed red pepper; fold gently to combine. Wipe the skillet clean.

  • Cut a horizontal slit through the thickest portion of each chicken breast to form a pocket. Stuff each breast pocket with about ⅓ cup broccoli mixture; secure the pockets with wooden picks. Sprinkle the chicken evenly with salt and pepper.

  • Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the cleaned ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Arrange the stuffed breasts, top-sides down, in the pan; cook until golden, about 3 minutes. Carefully turn the chicken breasts over and transfer the pan to the oven. Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest portion of chicken registers 160°F, about 15 minutes.

  • Remove the chicken from the oven. Increase oven temperature to broil with a rack 8 inches from the heat source. Sprinkle the chicken evenly with cheese. Broil until the cheese is melted and nicely browned, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Drizzle the chicken with the remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice. Remove the wooden picks from the chicken; slice the stuffed breasts in half crosswise and garnish with additional basil, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: ½ stuffed breast
Per Serving:
257 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 104mg; sodium 459mg; carbohydrates 3g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 32g; sugars 1g; niacin equivalents 11mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 598IU.
