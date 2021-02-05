Almond Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

All that's required to make fresh-from-the-oven cookies is five ingredients, a single bowl and 35 minutes. "These cookies are a staple in our house," says Top Chef 's Season 14 champ Brooke Williamson. "The almond butter they call for is loaded with healthy fats and adds protein. My son Hudson is a big fan of them too!" If you use roasted almond butter, your cookies will have a darker hue.

Brooke Williamson
EatingWell Magazine, March 2021

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Beat egg in a medium bowl with a hand mixer or in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Add almond butter, brown sugar and baking soda; beat until smooth. Stir in chocolate chips and peanuts (if using).

  • Using about 1 tablespoon to make each cookie, press the dough into a tight ball. Place on the prepared baking sheets, leaving 1 inch between cookies. Gently press down on each ball with the back of a spoon.

  • Bake the cookies until cracked on top and golden on the edges, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool on the pan for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

To make ahead

Store airtight at room temperature for up to 5 days.

Equipment

Parchment paper

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cookie
Per Serving:
137 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 108mg; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 4g; sugars 9g; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 15IU.
