Spaghetti with Anchovies & Breadcrumbs
Breadcrumbs on pasta are known in Italy as the poor man's cheese and they are often used instead for lactose-sensitive individuals. This treatment is quite popular in the southern regions of Italy, such as Sicily, Calabria and Basilicata.
EatingWell Magazine, March 2021
Gallery
Credit: Eva Kolenko
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1 cup
Per Serving:
329 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 467mg; carbohydrates 46g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 10g; sugars 2g; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 182IU.