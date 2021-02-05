Spaghetti with Anchovies & Breadcrumbs

Breadcrumbs on pasta are known in Italy as the poor man's cheese and they are often used instead for lactose-sensitive individuals. This treatment is quite popular in the southern regions of Italy, such as Sicily, Calabria and Basilicata.

Lidia Bastianich
EatingWell Magazine, March 2021

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

  • Bring water to a boil in a large pot.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a small skillet over medium-low heat. Add breadcrumbs and cook, stirring frequently, until light golden and crisp, about 5 minutes. Set aside.

  • Add salt, then spaghetti to the boiling water. Cook according to package directions until al dente.

  • Meanwhile, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add anchovies and garlic and cook until the anchovies dissolve into the oil and the garlic is golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Add crushed red pepper (or dried chile). Ladle in 1 cup pasta-cooking water and let simmer rapidly. Cook until reduced to about ½ cup, about 5 minutes.

  • Use tongs to transfer the pasta to the sauce. Add parsley and toss to coat the pasta with the sauce, adding a little more pasta water if it seems dry. Add the reserved breadcrumbs and toss to mix.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup
Per Serving:
329 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 467mg; carbohydrates 46g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 10g; sugars 2g; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 182IU.
