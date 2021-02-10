Crispy Smashed Brussels Sprouts

Rating: Unrated

Brussels sprouts get crispy and flavorful in the oven when they're "smashed" and seasoned with Parmesan cheese and everything bagel spice.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, February 2021

20 mins
45 mins
4
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Fill a large bowl with ice water.

  • Bring a large saucepan of lightly salted water to a boil. Add Brussels sprouts, reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer and cook until just tender when pierced with a skewer, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain the sprouts and plunge them into the ice bath. Let stand until cool enough to handle, then transfer to a clean dish towel and pat dry.

  • Spread the sprouts on a large rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with oil; toss to coat. Space the sprouts evenly on the pan then flatten them with the bottom of a mason jar or glass. Roast for 10 minutes. Gently flip the flattened sprouts and sprinkle with Parmesan, seasoning and lemon zest. Return to the oven and bake until the cheese has melted, about 5 minutes more.

Serving Size: about 4 Brussels sprouts
154 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 2mg; sodium 248mg; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 7g; sugars 4g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 1308IU.
