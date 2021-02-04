Tofu & Watercress Salad with Mango & Avocado

This tofu-topped watercress salad is a fresh, plant-based meal perfect for when you want something hearty but are looking to cut down on the meat. Salad ingredients like mango and avocado add tangy flavor and creamy texture to bring the dish together and level up your green salad or vegetable salad repertoire.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, March 2021

Gallery

Credit: Eva Kolenko

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk oil, vinegar, honey, mustard, salt and pepper in a small bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Arrange watercress (or greens), tofu, avocado, mango, bell pepper, onion and radishes in 4 bowls. Serve drizzled with the dressing and sprinkled with cilantro and sesame seeds.

Associated Recipe

Honey-Balsamic Roasted Tofu

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 cups
Per Serving:
308 calories; fat 24g; sodium 480mg; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 11g; sugars 8g; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 3111IU.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 10/06/2022