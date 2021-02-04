Honey-Balsamic Roasted Tofu

We're on Team Tofu and celebrate it in all its forms. To enhance its taste and texture, we soak the tofu in a well-seasoned marinade before roasting it in a hot oven. It will make you want to embrace this inexpensive, versatile plant-based protein too.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, March 2021

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pat tofu dry and cut into ½- to ¾-inch cubes. Gently pat dry again. Combine vinegar, liquid aminos and oil in a large bowl or large sealable plastic bag. Add the tofu; gently toss to combine. Marinate at room temperature for 1 hour or refrigerate for up to 4 hours, gently stirring once or twice.

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Coat a large baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Use a slotted spoon to transfer the tofu to the prepared pan. (Discard marinade.) Spread it out, making sure the pieces aren't touching. Roast the tofu, gently stirring halfway through, until golden brown, 12 to 18 minutes.

  • Drizzle the tofu with honey and sprinkle with salt; toss to coat.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
¼ cup
Per Serving:
93 calories; fat 5g; sodium 269mg; carbohydrates 4g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 8g; sugars 2g; saturated fat 1g.
