Heat a 14-inch flat-bottomed wok or 12-inch skillet over high heat until a bead of water vaporizes within 1 to 2 seconds of contact. Swirl in 1 tablespoon oil, then add garlic and ginger and stir-fry until fragrant, about 10 seconds. Push the mixture to the sides and carefully add shrimp, spreading evenly into one layer. Cook undisturbed for 1 minute. Then stir-fry the shrimp, incorporating the garlic and ginger, until the shrimp just begin to turn pink but are not cooked through, about 30 seconds.