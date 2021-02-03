Yellow Split Pea Sambar with Turnip, Eggplant & Okra
In Kerala in southern India, this classic stew is eaten at just about every meal. It's typically enjoyed for breakfast with idli (steamed rice cakes) or dosa (rice crêpes). For lunch and dinner, it's eaten with steamed rice and fish curry or braised beef dishes. Sambar powder is a mixture that includes coriander, fenugreek, cumin, black peppercorns, red chiles and asafetida. Find it at Indian markets or online.
EatingWell Magazine, March 2021
Credit: Eva Kolenko
190 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 20mg; sodium 433mg; carbohydrates 25g; dietary fiber 8g; protein 6g; sugars 5g; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 693IU.