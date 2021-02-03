Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

While a 1-to-2 acid-to-oil ratio is common for vinaigrette, shifting it to 1-to-1½ yields a dressing with a brighter flavor and fewer calories. That means for every ½ cup of acid, such as vinegar or lemon juice, use 3/4 cup of oil. Here's a good all-purpose take on the formula.

Carolyn Malcoun
EatingWell Magazine, March 2021

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine 3/4 cup oil, 5 tablespoons vinegar, 3 tablespoons lemon juice, 1 1/2 tablespoons mustard, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt and pepper in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Shake until well blended.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 1 week. Shake before using.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
2 Tbsp.
Per Serving:
130 calories; fat 14g; sodium 191mg; saturated fat 2g.
