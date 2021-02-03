Pineapple Spinach Smoothie

Use juice rather than added sugar, such as honey or maple syrup, to balance the bitter taste of greens and suddenly you have a serving of vegetables that tastes like dessert. Of course, you can use any juice without added sugar, including apple or orange, for example. But the relaxing-poolside flavor of pineapple combined with the ready-to-go convenience of the small, shelf-stable cans makes this our fave.

Devon O'Brien
EatingWell Magazine, March 2021

5 mins
5 mins
1

  • Combine pineapple juice and water in a blender, then add spinach, mango and pineapple. Puree until very smooth.

1 ⅓ cups
151 calories; sodium 91mg; carbohydrates 35g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 4g; sugars 25g; vitamin a iu 8277IU.
