Loaded Fingerling Potatoes

Rating: Unrated

These mini loaded baked potatoes come with all the fixings—Cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream and chives—for what is sure to become a melt-in-your-mouth comfort-food favorite.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, February 2021

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F.

    Advertisement

  • Toss potatoes, oil, ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl. Spread on a large rimmed baking sheet; roast, turning once, until tender, about 30 minutes. Let stand until cool enough to handle.

  • Slice off the top quarter of each potato. Scoop out the flesh with a small spoon and place in the medium bowl. Add cheese, butter and the remaining ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper; mash until almost smooth. Return the potato mixture to the potato skins. Return to the oven and bake until hot and the cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Top each potato with sour cream and sprinkle with bacon and chives.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 2 potatoes
Per Serving:
158 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 20mg; sodium 233mg; carbohydrates 16g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 4g; sugars 1g; saturated fat 4g; vitamin a iu 237IU.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 02/04/2021