Loaded Fingerling Potatoes

Slice off the top quarter of each potato. Scoop out the flesh with a small spoon and place in the medium bowl. Add cheese, butter and the remaining ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper; mash until almost smooth. Return the potato mixture to the potato skins. Return to the oven and bake until hot and the cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Top each potato with sour cream and sprinkle with bacon and chives.