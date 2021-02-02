Manchego, Pepper Drop & Chorizo Charcuterie Sticks

Rating: Unrated

Manchego cheese pairs perfectly with sweet and tangy pepper drops. If you can't find small pickled peppers, a larger one cut into pieces will work well too.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, February 2021



Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thread 1 cube manchego, 1 pepper drop (or other pepper) and 1 piece chorizo on each of 16 long toothpicks (or cocktail picks).

Equipment

Long toothpicks or cocktail picks

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 2 sticks
Per Serving:
92 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 16mg; sodium 464mg; carbohydrates 1g; protein 5g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 176IU.
Reviews

Reviews:
