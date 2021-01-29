Coconut Curried Chickpeas

Here, coconut milk adds creaminess while keeping the dish vegan. Serve over basmati rice or with a side of naan.

Breana Killeen
EatingWell Magazine, March 2021

Gallery

Credit: Dera Burreson

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Low-Calorie
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegan
Vegetarian
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring frequently, until soft and starting to brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in ginger, garlic, garam masala, cumin, coriander and ¼ teaspoon salt; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add tomato paste and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Stir in coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Puree the sauce with an immersion blender or in a regular blender until smooth. (Use caution when pureeing hot liquids.) Return the sauce to the pot, if necessary, and add chickpeas, lemon juice and the remaining pinch of salt. Sprinkle with cilantro, if desired.

Tip

Opting for reduced-fat coconut milk in this recipe adds plenty of richness while saving more than 50 calories per serving compared to regular coconut milk. If you want to cut back even more, choose light coconut milk and you’ll save more than 90 calories per serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about ¾ cup
Per Serving:
303 calories; fat 20g; sodium 480mg; carbohydrates 24g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 7g; sugars 7g; saturated fat 12g; vitamin a iu 261IU.
Reviews

Reviews:
