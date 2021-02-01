Spinach & Artichoke Chicken

I made this last night and followed the ingredients called for and, frankly, it was a little bland. The next time I cook it I will add some warmed in oil garlic bits and some lemon juice and maybe a dash of nutmeg to give it a little more ump. I'd do this before adding it to the chicken.

Also, after topping the mixture on the chicken, I added a splash of white Chard and I chose to cover the pan and cooking at low heat on top of the stove rather than putting it in a broiler.