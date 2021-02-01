Spinach & Artichoke Chicken

Inspired by artichoke dip, we made a creamy cheese topping to serve on quick-cooking chicken breast cutlets for an oh-so-satisfying meal.

Adam Dolge Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, March 2021; updated March 2023

20 mins
20 mins
4

  • Preheat broiler to high.

  • Squeeze as much water from spinach as possible. Place in a medium bowl and add artichoke hearts, Monterey Jack, cream cheese and mayonnaise. Stir to combine.

  • Pat chicken dry and sprinkle with pepper and salt. Heat oil in a large cast-iron or other oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken to the pan and cook until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook for 1 minute more.

  • Top the chicken with the spinach mixture. Place the pan under the broiler and broil until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of a cutlet registers 165°F and the topping is bubbly, 2 to 3 minutes.

7 oz. smothered chicken
366 calories; fat 23g; cholesterol 108mg; sodium 449mg; carbohydrates 6g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 33g; sugars 1g; saturated fat 7g; vitamin a iu 8635IU.
