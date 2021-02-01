Spinach & Artichoke Chicken
Inspired by artichoke dip, we made a creamy cheese topping to serve on quick-cooking chicken breast cutlets for an oh-so-satisfying meal.
I made this last night and followed the ingredients called for and, frankly, it was a little bland. The next time I cook it I will add some warmed in oil garlic bits and some lemon juice and maybe a dash of nutmeg to give it a little more ump. I'd do this before adding it to the chicken.
Also, after topping the mixture on the chicken, I added a splash of white Chard and I chose to cover the pan and cooking at low heat on top of the stove rather than putting it in a broiler.
Great recipe! Trying to get my family to eat healthier isn't easy but this'll do it! I added some garlic powder for some extra flavor and ZERO calories! It was a huge hit!
Looks absolutely delicious I'm going to try this one thank you for sharing