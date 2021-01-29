Raspberry Almond Bars
These simple raspberry almond bars marry the flavors of tangy raspberries and sweet, nutty almonds. Almond flour gives them a rich flavor that’s accented by a dash of almond extract.
EatingWell.com, January 2021
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Prepare crust and topping (Step 3) up to 1 day ahead and refrigerate. Cover and refrigerate the cooled bars for up to 3 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 bar
Per Serving:
104 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 49mg; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 2g; sugars 6g; saturated fat 2g.