Raspberry Almond Bars

These simple raspberry almond bars marry the flavors of tangy raspberries and sweet, nutty almonds. Almond flour gives them a rich flavor that’s accented by a dash of almond extract.

Hilary Meyer
EatingWell.com, January 2021

Credit: Jason Donnelly

active:
25 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
25
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetic Appropriate
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Line an 8-inch-square baking pan with foil, leaving two overhanging sides. Coat with cooking spray.

  • Combine raspberries, ¼ cup water, and granulated sugar in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring with a wooden spoon to break up the berries, until bubbling and starting to thicken, about 8 minutes. Combine the remaining ¼ cup water and cornstarch in a small bowl. Add to the berry mixture and continue cooking, stirring, until it reaches jam-like thickness, about 3 minutes more. (You should have about 1 cup filling.) Remove from heat and set aside.

  • 3. Beat confectioner’s sugar, whole-wheat flour, almond flour, butter, salt, and almond extract in a mixing bowl with an electric mixer on low speed until the mixture is the texture of wet sand. Reserve ⅓ cup of the dough. Press the remaining dough into the prepared pan.

  • Spread the raspberry filling over the crust. Crumble the reserved dough over the raspberry filling. Bake until the filling is set and the topping is beginning to brown, 30 to 33 minutes. Let cool completely in the pan on a rack. Using the overhanging foil, lift the bars from the pan and cut into squares.

To make ahead

Prepare crust and topping (Step 3) up to 1 day ahead and refrigerate. Cover and refrigerate the cooled bars for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 bar
Per Serving:
104 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 49mg; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 2g; sugars 6g; saturated fat 2g.
