Fall Vegetable & Sausage Stew

Hot Italian sausage complements the sweet potatoes and greens, providing just the right amount of heat in this comforting soup. Simmering with rosemary sprigs infuses the soup with aromatic flavor without the extra work required to mince the leaves before cooking them.

Andrea Kirkland
EatingWell.com, January 2021

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetic Appropriate
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in large heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add sausage; cook, stirring to crumble, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer the sausage to a clean plate. Add onion, celery, and garlic to the pot; cook, stirring often, until softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Return the sausage and any accumulated juices to the pan.

  • Stir in 1 cup broth, scraping the bottom of the pot to loosen browned bits. Stir in sweet potatoes, tomatoes, the remaining 4 cups broth, pepper, and salt. If using fresh rosemary, tie the sprigs together with butcher’s twine or secure in a cheesecloth bag. Add the rosemary bundle to the stew, gently pressing into the liquid (or sprinkle in the dried rosemary). Bring to a boil. Reduce to heat to low; simmer, uncovered, until the sweet potatoes are fork-tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Discard the rosemary sprigs, if using.

  • Stir in kale; cook until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Top each serving with Parmesan.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 4 months.

Equipment

Butcher’s twine or cheesecloth

Tip

To remove the casings from the sausage, use a knife or kitchen shears to cut the sides of each link and then crumble the sausage with a spoon or spatula as it cooks in the pan.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1½ cups
Per Serving:
37 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 35mg; sodium 738mg; carbohydrates 37g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 15g; sugars 9g; saturated fat 3g.
