Fall Vegetable & Sausage Stew

Stir in 1 cup broth, scraping the bottom of the pot to loosen browned bits. Stir in sweet potatoes, tomatoes, the remaining 4 cups broth, pepper, and salt. If using fresh rosemary, tie the sprigs together with butcher’s twine or secure in a cheesecloth bag. Add the rosemary bundle to the stew, gently pressing into the liquid (or sprinkle in the dried rosemary). Bring to a boil. Reduce to heat to low; simmer, uncovered, until the sweet potatoes are fork-tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Discard the rosemary sprigs, if using.