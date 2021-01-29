Slow-Cooker Beef Stew with Garlic, Herbs & Cannellini Beans

Rating: Unrated

Tossing all the ingredients into a slow cooker makes this Italian-inspired beef stew virtually a hands-off meal. The long simmer time is the secret to the beef’s fork-tender texture and rich-tasting tomato-based gravy.

Andrea Kirkland
EatingWell.com, January 2021

active:
30 mins
slow-cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetic Appropriate
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, and beef in a 6-qt. or larger slow cooker. Stir together tomatoes, tomato paste, 1¾ cups broth, wine, salt, and pepper; pour over the beef mixture. If using fresh thyme and rosemary, tie the sprigs together with butcher’s twine or secure in a cheesecloth bag. Add the herb bundle to the stew, gently pressing into the liquid, or sprinkle in the dried herbs.

  • Cover and cook on Low until the beef is tender, about 8 hours. Remove and discard the herb bundle, if using.

  • Whisk together cornstarch and the remaining ¼ cup broth in a small bowl; stir into the stew. Gently stir in beans; cook, uncovered and stirring occasionally, until the stew is thickened and the beans are heated through, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Stir in spinach by the handful; cook until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes.

Equipment

6-qt. or larger slow cooker; butcher’s twine or cheesecloth

To make ahead

Trim beef and cut into cubes. Chop carrots, celery, garlic, and onion up to 1 day ahead. Refrigerate stew for up to 4 days or freeze for up to 4 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 1½ cups
Per Serving:
366 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 84mg; sodium 710mg; carbohydrates 37g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 35g; sugars 10g; saturated fat 2g.
