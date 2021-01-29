Slow-Cooker Beef Stew with Garlic, Herbs & Cannellini Beans

Combine potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, and beef in a 6-qt. or larger slow cooker. Stir together tomatoes, tomato paste, 1¾ cups broth, wine, salt, and pepper; pour over the beef mixture. If using fresh thyme and rosemary, tie the sprigs together with butcher’s twine or secure in a cheesecloth bag. Add the herb bundle to the stew, gently pressing into the liquid, or sprinkle in the dried herbs.