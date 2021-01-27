Roasted Chicken Thighs with Pear-Mustard Sauce

Rating: Unrated

The sauce in this recipe is inspired by the flavors of pear mostarda—the sweet, spicy and fruity Italian condiment. Using both Dijon mustard and mustard seeds provides a bit of bite and an extra pop of texture.

Adam Dolge
EatingWell Magazine, March 2021

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Low-Calorie
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a large cast-iron or other oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Pat chicken dry and sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon each pepper and salt. Add the chicken to the pan, skin-side down, and cook, flipping once, until golden brown, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.

  • Add pears to the pan and cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to soften, 2 to 4 minutes. Add broth, port (or sherry), Dijon and mustard seeds and bring to a simmer. Return the chicken, skin-side up, and any accumulated juices to the pan.

  • Transfer the pan to the oven. Roast the chicken until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part without touching bone registers 165°F, 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate.

  • Return the pan to the stove (careful, the handle is hot!) and bring the sauce to a simmer over medium heat. Mix vinegar and cornstarch in a small bowl and add to the sauce. Cook, stirring, until thickened, about 1 minute. Stir in brown sugar and the remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper and ⅛ teaspoon salt. Serve the chicken with the sauce, sprinkled with parsley, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 3 ounces chicken & about ⅔ cup sauce
Per Serving:
348 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 142mg; sodium 443mg; carbohydrates 20g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 28g; sugars 13g; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 48IU.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/29/2021