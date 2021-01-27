Roasted Chicken Thighs with Pear-Mustard Sauce
The sauce in this recipe is inspired by the flavors of pear mostarda—the sweet, spicy and fruity Italian condiment. Using both Dijon mustard and mustard seeds provides a bit of bite and an extra pop of texture.
EatingWell Magazine, March 2021
Gallery
Credit: Jacob Fox
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 3 ounces chicken & about ⅔ cup sauce
Per Serving:
348 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 142mg; sodium 443mg; carbohydrates 20g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 28g; sugars 13g; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 48IU.