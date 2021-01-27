Smoky Bacon & Lentil Soup

Add garlic, onion, carrot, and chard stems to the pot; cook over medium heat until softened, 5 to 6 minutes. Add broth, lentils, smoked paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low. Tie rosemary sprigs together with butcher’s twine or secure in a cheesecloth bag. Add the rosemary to the soup, gently pressing into the liquid and stirring. Cover, leaving the lid slightly ajar to allow steam to escape and prevent the lentils from boiling over. Simmer until the lentils are tender, about 20 minutes. Remove and discard the rosemary sprigs.