Lentil Curry with Cauliflower Rice

Combine precooked lentils (often located in the produce section of your grocery store) with an Indian-style simmer sauce for a super-fast and flavorful curry. Serving it over riced cauliflower bumps up the vegetable count and keeps carb servings in check. This 3-ingredient dinner (not counting salt, pepper and oil) is really as easy as it gets. To be mindful of the salt, look for simmer sauces with less than or close to 350 mg sodium per ¼-cup serving.

Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.
EatingWell.com, February 2021

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Vegetarian
Vegan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare cauliflower rice according to package directions; divide between two bowls.

  • Combine lentils and simmer sauce in a small skillet or saucepan over medium-low heat; heat to steaming, stirring often. Serve the lentils atop the cauliflower rice.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: ¾ cup cauliflower rice & ¾ cup lentils
Per Serving:
257 calories; fat 5g; sodium 875mg; carbohydrates 38g; dietary fiber 13g; protein 14g; sugars 9g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g.
