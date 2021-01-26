Wild Rice Risotto with Shrimp & Spring Vegetables

Rating: Unrated

Asparagus, snap peas and a touch of lemon zest bring fresh spring flavor to this riff on classic risotto made with a whole-grain rice blend.

Devon O'Brien
EatingWell Magazine, March 2021

Gallery

Credit: Dera Burreson

Recipe Summary

active:
45 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Low-Calorie
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add rice and cook, stirring constantly, until lightly toasted, 1 to 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low. Add wine and cook, stirring, until absorbed, about 1 minute. Add ½ cup broth and cook, stirring frequently and letting all the liquid absorb before adding another ½ cup, until the rice begins to soften, about 15 minutes. Stir in asparagus and snap peas. Repeat with the remaining 1 cup broth, ½ cup at a time, until the rice is tender and the vegetables are tender-crisp, about 15 minutes more. Remove from heat. Stir in Parmesan and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and cook, flipping once, until pink, about 4 minutes. Add garlic, lemon zest and the remaining ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Serve the risotto topped with the shrimp.

Rice gone wild

The key to cooking whole-grain risotto in a jiff is choosing a quick-cooking rice blend. We like to add variety with a mix of white, brown, red and wild rice. Check the package before you buy and pick a blend that cooks in 30 minutes or less.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 ½ cups
Per Serving:
385 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 191mg; sodium 652mg; carbohydrates 35g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 34g; sugars 4g; saturated fat 3g; vitamin a iu 763IU.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/27/2021