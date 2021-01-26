Wild Rice Risotto with Shrimp & Spring Vegetables

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add rice and cook, stirring constantly, until lightly toasted, 1 to 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low. Add wine and cook, stirring, until absorbed, about 1 minute. Add ½ cup broth and cook, stirring frequently and letting all the liquid absorb before adding another ½ cup, until the rice begins to soften, about 15 minutes. Stir in asparagus and snap peas. Repeat with the remaining 1 cup broth, ½ cup at a time, until the rice is tender and the vegetables are tender-crisp, about 15 minutes more. Remove from heat. Stir in Parmesan and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper.