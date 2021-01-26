Chickpea & Beef Burgers with Whipped Feta

Chickpeas add fiber to this blended burger, but the real joy here is the light and fluffy feta sauce that tops the whole shebang.

Julia Levy
EatingWell Magazine, March 2021

Credit: Johnny & Charlotte Autry

active:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

  • Combine ½ cup chickpeas, water and 1 teaspoon oil in a mini food processor. Pulse until coarsely chopped. Transfer to a medium bowl and add the remaining ½ cup chickpeas, coarsely mashing with a fork. Add beef, mint, oregano, pepper and ¼ teaspoon salt; mix gently to combine. Form into four burgers, 3½ inches wide.

  • Heat the remaining 1 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the burgers and cook, flipping once halfway, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 160°F, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate, sprinkle with the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and let rest for 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine feta and yogurt with lemon zest and lemon juice in a medium bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium-high until fluffy, about 1 minute. Serve the burgers on buns with the sauce, lettuce, onion and tomato.

1 burger
492 calories; fat 20g; cholesterol 80mg; sodium 783mg; carbohydrates 47g; dietary fiber 10g; protein 33g; sugars 12g; saturated fat 8g; vitamin a iu 5416IU.
