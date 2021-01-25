Freezer Fried Cauliflower Rice & Brown Rice

Rating: Unrated

Fried rice is a great way to use up odd vegetables in your fridge or freezer; feel free to riff on the ones used here. The trick is to cook them quickly—without thawing first—and keep things dry, so they don’t get mushy.

Joyce Hendley
EatingWell.com, January 2021

Credit: Brie Passano

active:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetic Appropriate
  • Heat 1 Tbsp. oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add scallions; stir-fry until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add peas and carrots; cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in cauliflower. Continue stir-frying just until the vegetables are barely softened and the pan is mostly dry, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Add the remaining 1 Tbsp. oil, rice, ginger, and garlic powder; stir to coat well. Cook, stirring, until the mixture is heated through, 3 to 4 minutes. 

  • Push the rice-vegetable mixture to the sides of the pan and pour in eggs, stirring to scramble them until just set, then fold the eggs into the rest of the mixture. Stir in soy sauce and serve immediately.

Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
241 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 276mg; carbohydrates 29g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 9g; sugars 2g; saturated fat 1g.
