Egg Salad English-Muffin Sandwich

When you boil eggs ahead of time, it’s easy to create a lickety-split and delightful lunchtime egg salad. And using the flavorful leafy carrot tops in it is like getting herbs for free.

Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDCES
EatingWell.com, January 2021

Credit: Brie Passano

10 mins
10 mins
1
Diabetic Appropriate
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat a grill pan or skillet (not nonstick) over medium-high heat. Brush cut sides of English muffin halves with oil. Grill the muffins until both sides are lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes per side.

  • Peel carrots, if desired; cut into sticks. Chop 1 Tbsp. of the carrot tops.

  • Dice hard-boiled eggs and place in a small bowl. Add mayonnaise and the chopped carrot tops; stir until combined. Divide lettuce between the grilled muffin halves; top with the egg salad. Serve the carrots on the side.

Tip

If you can’t find carrots with tops, use ½ tsp. dried dill or 1 minced fresh scallion in place of the carrot leaves in Step 2.

To reduce saturated fat, use a combination of 1 large hard-boiled egg and the whites from 2 large hard-boiled eggs. Reserve the cooked egg yolks for another purpose, such as topping a green salad.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 English muffin + ½ cup egg salad + 2 carrots
Per Serving:
497 calories; fat 30g; cholesterol 381mg; sodium 548mg; carbohydrates 37g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 20g; sugars 10g; saturated fat 6g.
