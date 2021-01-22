Egg Salad English-Muffin Sandwich
When you boil eggs ahead of time, it’s easy to create a lickety-split and delightful lunchtime egg salad. And using the flavorful leafy carrot tops in it is like getting herbs for free.
EatingWell.com, January 2021
Gallery
Credit: Brie Passano
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tip
If you can’t find carrots with tops, use ½ tsp. dried dill or 1 minced fresh scallion in place of the carrot leaves in Step 2.
To reduce saturated fat, use a combination of 1 large hard-boiled egg and the whites from 2 large hard-boiled eggs. Reserve the cooked egg yolks for another purpose, such as topping a green salad.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 English muffin + ½ cup egg salad + 2 carrots
Per Serving:
497 calories; fat 30g; cholesterol 381mg; sodium 548mg; carbohydrates 37g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 20g; sugars 10g; saturated fat 6g.