Chipotle Cauliflower & Turkey Chili

Lean ground turkey and cauliflower soak up the bold flavors in this easy chili. Using cauliflower stems along with the florets adds a meatier texture—just be sure to leave off the tough bottom inch or so of the stem. Make a double batch and eat it for lunch the next day, or freeze the extras for another night. We love the smoky heat from the chipotle peppers, but use less if you prefer a milder chili.

Hilary Meyer
EatingWell.com, January 2021

25 mins
40 mins
6
Diabetic Appropriate
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add turkey, onion, bell pepper, and salt. Cook, stirring and breaking up the turkey with a wooden spoon, until the turkey is no longer pink and the vegetables have softened, 7 to 9 minutes.

  • Add cauliflower, tomato paste, chipotle to taste, chili powder, cocoa, and coffee powder. Cook, stirring, until the cauliflower is well coated and beginning to soften, about 2 minutes. Add broth and beans; bring to a boil, then reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the liquid has reduced slightly and the chili has thickened, 15 to 20 minutes. Divide among 6 bowls; sprinkle each serving with cheese and garnish with cilantro and onion, if desired.

To make ahead

Refrigerate for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 6 months.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about 1 ⅓ cups
Per Serving:
311 calories; fat 17g; cholesterol 49mg; sodium 419mg; carbohydrates 22g; dietary fiber 7g; protein 19g; sugars 7g; saturated fat 4g.
