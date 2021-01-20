Cheesy French Onion Cauliflower
If you like French onion soup, you'll love this baked cauliflower coated in melted Gruyère cheese and sweet caramelized onions. Enjoy them as a side dish alongside roast chicken or steak, or as a healthy appetizer.
EatingWell.com, January 2021
Gallery
Credit: Jacob Fox
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: about ½ cup
Per Serving:
84 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 149mg; carbohydrates 6g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 4g; sugars 2g; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 69IU.