Cheesy French Onion Cauliflower

Meanwhile, arrange cauliflower slices in one layer on the prepared baking sheet. Combine the remaining 1 tablespoon oil with garlic powder and salt in a small bowl. Brush the mixture over the cauliflower slices. Roast until tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven and top with the reserved caramelized onions and cheese. Continue roasting until the cheese has melted, 2 to 3 minutes.