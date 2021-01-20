Cheesy French Onion Cauliflower

Rating: Unrated

If you like French onion soup, you'll love this baked cauliflower coated in melted Gruyère cheese and sweet caramelized onions. Enjoy them as a side dish alongside roast chicken or steak, or as a healthy appetizer.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, January 2021

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Coat a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add Worcestershire, thyme and ¼ teaspoon pepper; reduce heat to medium-low and continue cooking, stirring often, until golden brown, 10 to 15 minutes more. (Add a tablespoon or two of water during cooking if the pan seems dry.) Remove from heat.

  • Meanwhile, arrange cauliflower slices in one layer on the prepared baking sheet. Combine the remaining 1 tablespoon oil with garlic powder and salt in a small bowl. Brush the mixture over the cauliflower slices. Roast until tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven and top with the reserved caramelized onions and cheese. Continue roasting until the cheese has melted, 2 to 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: about ½ cup
Per Serving:
84 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 149mg; carbohydrates 6g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 4g; sugars 2g; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 69IU.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/21/2021