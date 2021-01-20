Ginger Beef Stir-Fry with Peppers

Rating: Unrated

This vibrant, colorful dish is great for those who love a little heat. Adjust the amount of chile-garlic sauce according to your preferred heat level. To smash ginger, use the side of a chef’s knife or the flat bottom of a sturdy mug. Serve with rice, if desired.

Grace Young
EatingWell.com, January 2021

Gallery

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetic Appropriate
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut beef with the grain into 2-inch-wide strips. Cut each strip across the grain into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Combine the beef, cornstarch, 1 ½ tsp. soy sauce, and 1 tsp. sherry in a medium bowl; stir until the cornstarch is no longer visible. Add 1 tsp. oil and stir until the beef is lightly coated.

    Advertisement

  • Combine hoisin sauce, ketchup, chile-garlic sauce (or Sriracha) to taste, and the remaining 1 ½ tsp. soy sauce and 1 Tbsp. sherry in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Heat a 14-inch flat-bottomed carbon-steel wok (or a 12-inch stainless-steel skillet) over high heat until a drop of water vaporizes within 1 to 2 seconds of contact. Swirl in the remaining 1 Tbsp. oil. Add ginger and stir-fry until fragrant, about 10 seconds. Push the ginger to the sides of the pan and add the beef in an even layer. Cook, undisturbed, until the beef begins to brown, about 1 minute. Add onion and, using a metal spatula, stir-fry until the beef is lightly browned but not cooked through, 30 seconds to 1 minute more. Transfer the beef and onion mixture to a plate.

  • Add green and red peppers and broth to the pan. Cover and cook over high heat until the peppers are bright green and red and almost all the liquid has been absorbed, about 1 minute. Return the beef and onion and any accumulated juices to the pan. Add the reserved sauce and stir-fry until the beef is just cooked through and the peppers are tender-crisp, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Remove the ginger, if desired.

Equipment

14-inch flat-bottomed carbon-steel wok or 12-inch stainless-steel skillet

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 cup
Per Serving:
215 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 53mg; sodium 385mg; carbohydrates 11g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 20g; sugars 6g; saturated fat 2g.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/21/2021