Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole

14 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This simplified take on cheesy chicken enchiladas only requires one pan for cooking and eliminates the need to stuff and roll corn tortillas. Charring the veggies in a cast-iron skillet adds depth of flavor. Don't worry if you don't have one, because you can use any oven-safe skillet instead.

Andrea Kirkland, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
EatingWell.com, January 2021; updated January 2023

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet, such as cast-iron. Add corn, green and red peppers, and onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until charred, 7 to 10 minutes. Gradually add spinach in batches; cook, stirring frequently, until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Stir in chicken, enchilada sauce, and salsa until combined. Gently stir in tortilla strips. Sprinkle with cheese. Transfer to the oven and bake until bubbly, about 15 minutes.

  • Top the casserole with tomatoes, cilantro, and radishes.

Tip

For best results, refrigerate and freeze leftovers without the toppings and add them after reheating.

To make ahead

Cook the vegetables (Step 2) up to 1 day ahead and refrigerate.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
generous 1 cup
Per Serving:
342 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 70mg; sodium 656mg; carbohydrates 25g; dietary fiber 4g; protein 30g; sugars 8g; saturated fat 4g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2023 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/12/2023