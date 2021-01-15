Slow-Cooker Cabbage Soup with Sherry

Sherry adds sweetness and flavor to this slow-cooker vegetarian cabbage soup. It's balanced nicely by the crushed red pepper, fire-roasted tomatoes and a pop of acidity from the sherry vinegar. Potatoes give the soup heft and substance. Serve with crusty bread.

Liv Dansky
EatingWell.com, January 2021

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe Summary

active:
20 mins
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add carrots, leek, celery and garlic; cook, stirring often, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add thyme; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add sherry; bring to a boil. Boil, undisturbed, until reduced by half, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat; transfer the mixture to a 6-quart slow cooker.

    Advertisement

  • Add broth and tomatoes to the slow cooker; stir well to combine. Stir in cabbage, potatoes, barley, salt and crushed red pepper. Cover and cook on High until the cabbage is tender and the potatoes are cooked through, about 4 hours. Stir in sherry vinegar.

  • Divide the soup evenly among 6 bowls; garnish with parsley, if desired. Serve immediately.

To make ahead

Prepare through Step 1. Transfer the mixture to container (other than the slow-cooker insert) and add broth, tomatoes, cabbage and potatoes. Cover and refrigerate overnight. When ready to cook, add the mixture to the slow-cooker insert along with barley, salt and crushed red pepper and cook as directed. Refrigerate the finished soup for up to 5 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 cups
Per Serving:
248 calories; fat 5g; sodium 464mg; carbohydrates 41g; dietary fiber 8g; protein 5g; sugars 9g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 8301IU.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/19/2022