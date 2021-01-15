Slow-Cooker Cabbage Soup with Sherry
Sherry adds sweetness and flavor to this slow-cooker vegetarian cabbage soup. It's balanced nicely by the crushed red pepper, fire-roasted tomatoes and a pop of acidity from the sherry vinegar. Potatoes give the soup heft and substance. Serve with crusty bread.
EatingWell.com, January 2021
Gallery
Credit: Victor Protasio
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
To make ahead
Prepare through Step 1. Transfer the mixture to container (other than the slow-cooker insert) and add broth, tomatoes, cabbage and potatoes. Cover and refrigerate overnight. When ready to cook, add the mixture to the slow-cooker insert along with barley, salt and crushed red pepper and cook as directed. Refrigerate the finished soup for up to 5 days.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 2 cups
Per Serving:
248 calories; fat 5g; sodium 464mg; carbohydrates 41g; dietary fiber 8g; protein 5g; sugars 9g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 8301IU.