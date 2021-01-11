Melting Apples

Rating: Unrated

Sweet Honeycrisp apples are cored, drizzled with maple syrup, butter and a hint of cinnamon and baked until tender. Serve with crunchy granola and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, January 2021

Credit: Jacob Fox

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Vegetarian
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F.

  • Cut ½ inch off the top of each apple. Using a grapefruit spoon or sharp paring knife, remove the core and seeds, leaving the bottom intact. Prick the apple skin in a few places. Place the apples in an 8-inch-square baking dish. Place 1 teaspoon butter pieces in each apple. Stir syrup, cinnamon and vanilla together in a small bowl. Divide among the apples. Pour the water into the bottom of the baking dish, cover with foil and bake until the apples are soft but not mushy, about 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 apple
Per Serving:
147 calories; fat 4g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 4mg; carbohydrates 30g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 1g; sugars 23g; saturated fat 2g; vitamin a iu 217IU.
