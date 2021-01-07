15-Minute Shrimp & Coconut Curry with Eggplant

Whisk coconut milk, curry paste and garlic powder in a large saucepan. Add eggplant and scallions; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook for 6 minutes. Add shrimp, cover and continue cooking until the shrimp are just cooked through and the eggplant is tender, about 4 minutes more. Stir in basil (and/or cilantro) and serve with lime wedges, if desired.