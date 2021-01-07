15-Minute Shrimp & Coconut Curry with Eggplant

Rating: Unrated

In this quick shrimp recipe, shrimp is paired with a coconut curry and tender eggplant. Red, yellow or green curry works well in this quick dinner. To keep it fast, serve with precooked brown rice to sop up the sauce.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, January 2021

Gallery

Credit: Brie Passano

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free
Egg Free
Gluten-Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
High-Protein
Omega-3
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk coconut milk, curry paste and garlic powder in a large saucepan. Add eggplant and scallions; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook for 6 minutes. Add shrimp, cover and continue cooking until the shrimp are just cooked through and the eggplant is tender, about 4 minutes more. Stir in basil (and/or cilantro) and serve with lime wedges, if desired.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 ¼ cups
Per Serving:
344 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 183mg; sodium 748mg; carbohydrates 14g; dietary fiber 5g; protein 27g; sugars 5g; niacin equivalents 2mg; saturated fat 19g; vitamin a iu 455IU.
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/20/2021