15-Minute Salmon & Creamy Orzo with Spinach & Mushrooms

In this quick salmon dinner, salmon fillets are paired with creamy orzo, wilted spinach and earthy mushrooms. Cooking the salmon at a high temperature helps speed up the cooking in this healthy dinner recipe. Look for pre-sliced mushrooms to speed it up even more.

Carolyn Casner
EatingWell.com, January 2021

Credit: Brie Passano

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
High-Protein
Omega-3
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F.

  • Stir broth, cream, garlic powder, ¼ teaspoon salt and ⅛ teaspoon pepper together in a large skillet. Add mushrooms and orzo, cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Stir in spinach, reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer, cover and cook until the orzo is tender and the sauce has reduced and thickened, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, brush oil on both sides of salmon pieces. Sprinkle with the remaining ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Place on a baking sheet and roast until just cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Serve the salmon with the orzo.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 4 oz. salmon & 2/3 cup orzo
Per Serving:
459 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 95mg; sodium 434mg; carbohydrates 35g; dietary fiber 9g; protein 38g; sugars 1g; niacin equivalents 14mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 3945IU.
Reviews

Reviews:
