15-Minute Salmon & Creamy Orzo with Spinach & Mushrooms
In this quick salmon dinner, salmon fillets are paired with creamy orzo, wilted spinach and earthy mushrooms. Cooking the salmon at a high temperature helps speed up the cooking in this healthy dinner recipe. Look for pre-sliced mushrooms to speed it up even more.
EatingWell.com, January 2021
Gallery
Credit: Brie Passano
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 4 oz. salmon & 2/3 cup orzo
Per Serving:
459 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 95mg; sodium 434mg; carbohydrates 35g; dietary fiber 9g; protein 38g; sugars 1g; niacin equivalents 14mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 3945IU.