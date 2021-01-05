Heart-Shaped Cake
This lightly sweetened heart-shaped cake is a fun and festive way to celebrate Valentine's Day, a birthday or any time that calls for celebration. Raspberries make a cheerful outline, but any fruit or berry will work well in this surprisingly simple cake.
EatingWell.com, January 2021
Gallery
Credit: Antonis Achilleos
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Equipment: 8-inch round baking pan; 8-inch-square baking pan
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
259 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 51mg; sodium 219mg; carbohydrates 33g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 5g; sugars 16g; niacin equivalents 1mg; saturated fat 5g; vitamin a iu 277IU.