Beef Bourguignon
Ingredients matter for this traditional French dish. Wine is a crucial component of beef bourguignon (you'll use a whole bottle of it!). Pinot noir is a medium-bodied wine that won't overwhelm the stew, but has a good amount of tannins that help tenderize the beef as it simmers. Be sure to choose chuck roast to trim and cut into chunks yourself, versus buying pre-cubed stew meat—those pieces of beef can come from any part of the cow and may vary in taste and fat content. Tomato paste is a super-concentrated ingredient that adds umami—or savoriness—to the stew.
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2021
To make ahead: Prepare through Step 4 and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Equipment: Kitchen string
Serving Size:1 1/3 cups
Per Serving:
379 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 83mg; sodium 722mg; carbohydrates 15g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 30g; sugars 5g; saturated fat 4g.