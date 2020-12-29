Beef Bourguignon

Ingredients matter for this traditional French dish. Wine is a crucial component of beef bourguignon (you'll use a whole bottle of it!). Pinot noir is a medium-bodied wine that won't overwhelm the stew, but has a good amount of tannins that help tenderize the beef as it simmers. Be sure to choose chuck roast to trim and cut into chunks yourself, versus buying pre-cubed stew meat—those pieces of beef can come from any part of the cow and may vary in taste and fat content. Tomato paste is a super-concentrated ingredient that adds umami—or savoriness—to the stew.

Adam Dolge Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2021

Credit: Carson Downing

1 hr
2 hrs 30 mins
8

  • Cut beef into 1-inch cubes, pat dry and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add bacon and cook until crisp, 4 to 6 minutes. Use tongs or a slotted spoon to transfer to a plate.

  • Add half the beef to the pot; cook over medium-high heat, flipping once, until well browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer to the plate with the bacon. Repeat with the remaining beef, adjusting the heat as necessary.

  • Reduce heat to medium. Add carrots and chopped onion to the pot; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender-crisp, about 5 minutes. Stir in flour, tomato paste, garlic and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; cook for 1 minute. Add wine and broth; cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the mixture comes to a boil. Tie parsley stems, thyme and bay leaf together with kitchen string; add the bouquet garni to the pot along with the bacon, beef and any accumulated juices. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer. Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the beef is very tender, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

  • About 20 minutes before serving, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add pearl onions; cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to brown, about 8 minutes. Add mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are well browned, 6 to 8 minutes more.

  • Discard the bouquet garni. Serve the stew topped with the mushrooms and onions and sprinkled with chopped parsley, if desired.

To make ahead: Prepare through Step 4 and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Equipment: Kitchen string

1 1/3 cups
379 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 83mg; sodium 722mg; carbohydrates 15g; dietary fiber 2g; protein 30g; sugars 5g; saturated fat 4g.
