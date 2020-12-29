Braised Cabbage & Lima Beans over Toast

This simple homey dish is exactly what you need after a day of playing in the snow. Enjoy in front of a fire, with a hearty black lager alongside.

Liana Krissoff
EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2021

Credit: Ellen Silverman

active:
35 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
High Fiber
Heart Healthy
Low-Calorie
Nut-Free
Soy-Free
Ingredients

Directions

  • Drain the soaked beans and rinse. Place in a large pot and add enough water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat. Adjust heat to maintain a gentle simmer, cover and cook until tender, 1 1/2 to 2 hours. (Alternatively, cook beans in a pressure cooker or slow cooker.) Reserve 2 cups of the cooking liquid and drain the beans.

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in the pot over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and a pinch of salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is starting to brown, 5 to 8 minutes. Stir in broth and the reserved cooking liquid, scraping up any browned bits. Stir in cabbage and ground pepper. Bring to a boil. Adjust heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook until the cabbage is very tender, about 25 minutes. Season with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.

  • Gently mix in the beans. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes. Serve the bean mixture over toast and top with the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, cheese and cracked pepper.

Tips

To Make Ahead: Refrigerate beans and reserved cooking liquid (Step 1) separately for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 ¼ cups cabbage & beans and 1 slice toast each
Per Serving:
364 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 566mg; carbohydrates 55g; dietary fiber 14g; protein 16g; sugars 10g; saturated fat 2g.
